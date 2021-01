OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) - State officials say the Oklahoma Mobile ID app has been expanded to allow Oklahoma residents to quickly and easily pre-enroll for REAL ID.

"The team at the Department of Public Safety has worked tirelessly to update systems and adapt to the challenges presented by COVID-19 in order to implement REAL ID," said Gov. Stitt. "The updated Mobile ID app will help streamline the process and ensure Oklahomans can begin the process of pre-enrolling in the critical program."