UPDATE: 2:50 p.m.- OSBI has confirmed that two people are dead. According to OSBI, one person was the perpetrator and one person was the victim. No further details have been released. KFOR’s Taylor Mitchell will have the latest developments live at 6 p.m.

ORIGINAL STORY

BLANCHARD, Okla. (KFOR) – McClain County Sheriff has confirmed that one person is dead and one officer shot following a stand off in Northeast Blanchard.

Police officials say they were responding a domestic call. Upon arrival earlier this morning, someone opened fire and hit a police officer in the arm. Authorities have confirmed the suspect is dead and the officer who was shot is recovering at OU Medical.

No further information has been released at this time.