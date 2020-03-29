Domestic violence agency sees uptick in calls, victims can still get protective orders despite court closures

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) - For people in domestic violence situations, there are still ways to get a protective order despite courts across the state closing to the public because of COVID-19.
Victims of domestic violence, stalking, and sexual assault can apply for emergency protective orders through sheriff's offices or police departments.
"We’ve talked with our local law enforcement and told them, if it’s a life or death situation, and they need to come in, we’ll find space," Stewart said.
She says the Norman Women's Resource Center has limited the number of staff members per shift to encourage distancing amid the pandemic. They're also doing extra disinfecting. They aren't doing walk-in appointments right now, but you can still call them if you need help.