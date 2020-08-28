Donate to the United Way Hurricane Laura Response Fund

News

by: WGNO Web Desk

Posted: / Updated:

LOUISIANA – The United Way of Southwest Louisiana is asking for donations to their “Hurricane Laura Response Fund.

All money donated will go to helping those impacted by Hurricane Laura’s destruction.

To donate, you can simply text “LAURA” to 40403 or by visiting the United Way website.

The United Way of Southwest Louisiana’s mission is to “fight for the health, education and economic mobility of every person in every community.”

You can also donate to the American Red Cross Hurricane disaster relief fund.

Hurricane Laura devastated Southwestern Louisiana on August 27, 2020 as a Category 4 major hurricane.

Recent Headlines:

Share this story

Latest News

More News

National News

More National

Washington D.C.

More Washington DC

Your Local Election HQ

More Your Local Election HQ

Hurricane Laura Help

graphic of the Red Cross Logo and donate here button

Latest News

More News

Popular

KFOR Podcasts

More Podcasts

Follow @KFOR on Twitter