Skip to content
KFOR.com Oklahoma City
Oklahoma City
73°
Oklahoma City
73°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Please enter a search term.
Primary Menu
News
Local
Coronavirus
In Your Corner
Great State
Washington
Pay It 4ward
Health
U.S. & World
Russia and Ukraine Conflict
Oklahoma Politics
Instagram
Digital Original
Flash Point
A Heart 4 Kids
United Voice
Kids with Courage
Oklahoma Media Center
Your Local Election HQ
Oklahoma City Memorial Marathon
Top Stories
This is only legal in New Orleans on Mardi Gras
Mardi Gras 2022: What is the ‘Greasing of the Poles’?
Video
Why is Facebook warning you to secure your account?
Ex-FBI agent: ‘Bothersome’ detail in Laundrie autopsy
Video
Weather
Forecast
Oklahoma Weather Radar
Oklahoma City Weather Radar
Oklahoma Weather Watches & Warnings Map
Weather Warnings
Closings and Delays
4Warn Weather Stories
🛣️ KFOR Live Traffic map
Junior Meteorologist
KFOR App Center
📺 Watch
📺 Watch KFOR News Live
📡 KFOR Live Events
🛣️ KFOR Interactive Traffic map
📹 Video Center
In Studio Guests
Sports
College
OSU
OU
Thunder
High School Scores
Olympics
The Big Game
Silver Star Nation
Masters Report
High School Athlete of the Week
Big 12 Football
Links
Links seen on TV
Program Schedule
In-Studio
4 Seniors
ShapED My Life
Horoscopes
Lottery
Mr. Food Test Kitchen
Recipes
Veterans Voices
Black History Month
What’s Right With Our Schools
Rise & Shine Mail Call
Proud to Serve
Clear The Shelters
Hispanic Heritage Month
Sponsored
BestReviews
Today in Oklahoma
Contests
Remarkable Women
PR Newswire Press Releases
About
Contact Us
About Us
Meet the KFOR Team
Program Schedule
Newsletter
Programming
KFOR Station History
Antenna TV Schedule
KFOR App Center
Closed Captioning Info
Public File Help and Information
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Nexstar Regional News Partners
About BestReviews
Newsletters
Experts
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
Work With Us
Search
Please enter a search term.
Don't Miss
“Simply amazing.” Giant elk herd runs across South …
Top Don't Miss Headlines
Russian protesters, journalists arrested while protesting …
Man allegedly steals crossbow by stuffing it down …
LISTEN: This is what “thunder sleet” in Oklahoma …
Trooper intentionally crashes into oncoming wrong-way …
Close
You have been added to KFOR Morning Headlines Newsletter
Subscribe Now
KFOR Morning Headlines
Sign Up
Latest News
Zelensky receives standing ovation after plea for …
This is only legal in New Orleans on Mardi Gras
Mardi Gras 2022: What is the ‘Greasing of the Poles’?
Why is Facebook warning you to secure your account?
Ex-FBI agent: ‘Bothersome’ detail in Laundrie autopsy
Musk jet tracker now tracking Russian oligarchs
Big tech grapples with Russian state media, propaganda
Russia steps up attacks on Ukraine’s civilian areas
Biden’s State of the Union comes at fraught moment
Father kills 3 children, self in Calif. church shooting
IHOP to serve free pancakes for National Pancake …
More families struggling after child tax credit expired
View All News
In Your Corner
Phony rental listings rising again in the metro
Mausoleum crypts crumbling in Shawnee with no plans …
Debit fraud causes financial stress for single dad
Social media now the ‘most profitable’ method for …
Edmond woman pleads guilty to CARES ACT fraud
Tecumseh tree takes toll on homeowner’s peace
Beware of fraud as federal COVID-19 testing plan …
Employees fight for final paychecks
State appropriates $250,000 for massive logjam
Community looks to memorialize teen as court battle …
Non-profit comes through for disabled man
View All In Your Corner
Trending
OK DA allegedly under investigation for secret deals
Man accused of killing 2-year-old posts $500,000 …
Manchin clarifies comments on 2nd high court nominee
Oklahoma woman shoots, kills ex during break-in
Oklahoma City Weather Forecast
Proposed turnpike plans threaten OK family’s land
OK man arrested for killing puppies with hammer
What is a ‘vacuum bomb’?
Nominate someone for Pay It 4Ward
KFOR Digital Originals
Need a vacation? What you should know before you …
Rescue seeks law to end debarking procedure in Oklahoma
Deer Creek enrollment increase prompts 2022 school …
Oklahoma third deadliest state in America
OK rancher talks shopping local amid supply chain …
OU quarterback to donate proceeds from first NIL …
OSU to offer free, virtual addiction support program
OKC Animal Welfare to offer free dog adoptions
View All Digital Original
Featured National Stories
Zelensky receives standing ovation after plea for …
Mardi Gras 2022: What is the ‘Greasing of the Poles’?
Why is Facebook warning you to secure your account?
Musk jet tracker now tracking Russian oligarchs
Big tech grapples with Russian state media, propaganda
Russia steps up attacks on Ukraine’s civilian areas
Father kills 3 children, self in Calif. church shooting
More families struggling after child tax credit expired
Shell and BP cut ties with Russia, who’s next?
What is a ‘vacuum bomb’?
What to know about rising rent prices in 2022
Guards who told Russian ship ‘Go f— yourself’ survived
BP to divest stake in Russian oil producer Rosneft
‘Dancing with the Stars’ pro says he was arrested …
World’s largest plane destroyed in Russian invasion
Ukrainian brewery joins war effort, switches from …
View All U.S. & World