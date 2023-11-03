HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Florida (KFOR/Storyful) – Law enforcement officials take an oath to protect and serve – and to hug? A Florida sheriff’s deputy responded to a 911 call from a little boy who wanted a hug. When the deputy showed up to his home, the boy got that hug – and a polite explanation about only calling 911 for emergencies.

Video at the top of this story shows the deputy approaching the mother outside her home in Hillsborough County, who said she had just returned from walking her dog.

When Deputy Pracht informed her that someone inside the home called 911, she seemed to immediately know which one of her children was responsible, and called him to the front porch.

“Well I wanted to give him a hug!” the young boy explained, then ran over to him for a quick embrace.

After that hug and a quick lesson about 911, the deputy gave the boy a fist bump, and went on his way.