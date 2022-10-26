EAU CLAIRE, Wisconsin (KFOR/Storyful) – “Sadly, drunk driving isn’t just something that happens after midnight,” police in Eau Claire, Wisconsin posted of the multi-vehicle crash. “This terrifying crash occurred at 9:20 a.m.,” and police also say the driver blew a .242 on a breath alcohol test.

Video at the top of this story shows the moment the driver, Nicholas Ives, 22, missed a turn and slammed into one vehicle at a stoplight, causing it to flip onto another vehicle in an adjacent parking lot.

In Wisconsin, the legal blood/breath alcohol concentration is lower than 0.08.

Nicholas Ives, 22. Photo provided by: Ear Clair County Jail.

Police arrested Ives and charged him with Operating While Intoxicated – 1st Offense, and 2nd Degree Recklessly Endangering Safety.

“Somehow, everyone involved avoided life threatening injuries,” the police stated.