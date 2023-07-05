NEW YORK CITY, N.Y. (KFOR/Storyful) – Drones wowed the crowds along with East River in New York, where they seamlessly created the Statue of Liberty during a Fourth of July event, organized by Macy’s.

“Oh, they giving us a show this year, okay!” the man who captured the video is heard saying, as he watched from Roosevelt Island. Twitter user @NamelyNorm tweeted, “Rarely is my old jaded NYC a** wowed by anything but this Statue of Liberty live tonight! [Macy’s] ya done good!”

Macy’s stated the drones were included for the first time in its New York City show, which also included a tribute to the late Tina Turner.