WOOSTER, Ohio (KFOR/Storyful) – A police officer in Wooster, Ohio helped a young boy and his dad catch a “monster” carp at a community outreach event.

The seven-year-old boy and his dad had tried to reel in the 15-pound-fish to no avail, so Officer Josh Timko waded into the water to finally net the carp.

The Badges & Bobbers fishing derby was hosted by the Wooster Police Department, who shared the video, as seen at the top of this story, on social media.

“I need a bigger net!” Officer Timko yelled. “You need some new boots!” someone in the background yelled back.

Congrats to Officer Timko and the boy whose day was made by the huge catch!

The fish was released back into the pond.

