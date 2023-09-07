ST. CLOUD, Florida (KFOR/Storyful) – A deputy in Florida told police he was trying to impress his girlfriend, as the two went for an 85 mph joyride in a 45 mph zone on his new motorcycle. He ended up in handcuffs.

While explaining the situation to police, Orange County Sheriff’s Deputy Brian Espinal stood with his girlfriend in front of a beautiful sunset in St. Cloud, Florida, as seen in the video at the top of this story. However, the two would not ride off into that sunset together.

According to St. Cloud Police, an officer witnessed Espinal racing another motorcycle. When the officer turned on his lights, the other driver fled the scene.

Espinal pulled over and told police he was a deputy. He claimed he wasn’t racing the other motorcyclist and was simply trying to impress his girlfriend with his new bike.

The ordeal ended with a trip to jail. Espinal was charged with participating in unlawful racing and reckless driving, both of which are misdemeanors.

According to Inside Edition, the 27-year-old deputy will be arraigned November 21st, and is currently on administrative duty with the sheriff’s office, pending the outcome of his case.