OOLTEWAH, Tennessee (KFOR/Storyful) – A Ring doorbell camera captured the moment a man tried to open all the doors of a mother’s vehicle, with three children inside, while parked on her driveway.

The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office says a white man blocked a woman’s driveway with his black SUV in Ooltewah, Tennessee on April 8th at 11:45 a.m., after following her to her home.

Video at the top of this story shows the man attempt to open every door of the woman’s vehicle, after first entering her garage.

The mother then backed out and drove onto her lawn to escape her blocked driveway, according to authorities.

She drove to a fast food restaurant where she called 911.

By the time deputies arrived to her home, the suspect was gone.

Deputies say it was the second carjacking they were investigating, which they said appeared to be unrelated, given the other crime was considered an attempted kidnapping.

In that case, deputies arrested a man named Christopher Coleman, who was charged with aggravated kidnaping and carjacking.

The attempted carjacking suspect in this case has not yet been located, though dozens of commenters on the sheriff’s office Facebook post here – and on a separate post here – believe this instance was also an attempted kidnapping.

No further information has been released.