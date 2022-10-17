AUSTIN, Texas (KFOR/Storyful) – Young patients at a children’s hospital got quite a show as police officers, dressed as superheroes and villains, scaled the hospital wall before meeting the kids inside.

Video at the top of this story shows officers from the Austin Police Department (APD) put on the creative performance at the Dell Children’s Medical Center.

Batman, Superman, and Storm from the X-Men franchise, were dropped off via helicopter at the top of the building, where they scaled down to defeat villains The Riddler and The Penguin.

“The kids at Dell Children’s Ascension got a front-row seat of APD Superheroes saving the day!” the department posted on Facebook. “The Penguin and the Riddler attempted to steal the hospital’s treasure chest, but they were no match!”

The video also shows the costumed officers later posing for pictures with their young admirers.