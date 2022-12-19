GRANT COUNTY, Washington (KFOR/Storyful) – The bald eagle is a bird of prey and will even feast on other flying feathered birds, including a heavy Canadian goose, which was captured on video in Washington.

Video at the top of this story shows the strength of the eagle as it carried the goose in its talons near the Wanapum Dam along the Columbia River in Grant County.

Male Canadian geese can weigh more than 14 pounds, depending on their subspecies.

The river is home to bald eagles, Canadian geese, and hundreds of thousands of migrating salmon, among other animals.