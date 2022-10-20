NAPLES, Florida (KFOR/Storyful) – A massage chair trapped a Florida woman’s leg when it squeezed tightly and never released. Firefighters used a grinder to cut through the chair, rescuing the distressed woman.

She can be heard crying in the video at the top of this story, then lets out a sigh of relief the moment her leg is freed. “Oh, thank you!” she told firefighters.

One person commented on the Naples Fire-Rescue Department’s Facebook post, “What kind of chair is this.. should be recalled. I have one.. so am scared to use it now.”

The woman was not seriously injured.