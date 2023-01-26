GRAND JUNCTION, Colorado (KFOR/Storyful) – Surveillance video shows a man crashing his truck right through the front lobby of the Grand Junction police station in Colorado – and officers say he did it on purpose.

Shattered glass covered the lobby, as officers responded with their guns drawn, while Nathan Chacon, 45, exited the silver 2007 Chevy Silverado with his hands up.

“Multiple employees were in the area at the time of the crash, but no injuries occurred,” police said.

Chacon was charged with first degree attempted murder, first degree attempted assault, attempted vehicular homicide, attempted vehicular assault, criminal mischief, and reckless endangerment.

Police did not release a motive for the January 25th incident. However, they call the act intentional because surveillance video from outside the department, as seen in the video at the top of this story, showed what officers say was Chacon making a 90-degree turn in the parking lot to drive into the lobby.