BURLINGTON, Washington (KFOR/Storyful) – A Rhodesian Ridgeback mix named Pumpkin was overjoyed to see his owners again, who burst into tears and apologized to Pumpkin for the ordeal he had endured after a thief stole their running SUV with Pumpkin inside.

Nine days after Ginger Giannoni and her partner’s BMW X5 was stolen in Everett, Washington, which was later found 12 miles away, the Humane Society of Skagit Valley contacted the couple after scanning Pumpkin’s chip.

The couple had adopted the 1-year-old dog a year earlier and had grown deeply attached. “Pumpkin brings Matt and myself a tremendous amount of joy and stress relief,” Ginger told Kiro 7 News.