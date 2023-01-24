LAKE PEPPIN, Minnesota (KFOR/Storyful) – What was supposed to be a leisurely day of ice fishing turned into a disaster for at least six vehicle owners, who parked on thin lake ice at Lake Peppin in Minnesota.

Derek Hanson captured the video at the top of this story on January 21st, showing one driver race across the thin ice, barely making it to the other side, causing waves of water to ripple behind him.

The six vehicles were close enough to the shore that they were able to be towed from the water.

Fortunately, no one was injured.

According to local media, the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources says cars or small trucks need at least 8 to 12 inches of ice to park safely, while medium-sized trucks need 12 to 15 inches. The agency also recommends that motorists park 50 feet apart and move spots every two hours to avoid sinking.