WAYNESBORO, Georgia (KFOR/Storyful) – Another case of bad behavior at a fast food drive-thru was caught on camera at a Georgia McDonald’s, where a man who was unhappy about his order threw a “temper tantrum,” according to police.

Store surveillance video shows the man reaching through the window and throwing drinks in the direction of the employee inside. He then dumps large drink dispensers all over the floor, to the dismay of the employee.

“This guy took ‘Have it your way’ too far after he decided his order wasn’t to his liking… and threw a temper tantrum, among other things, at the drive-thru,” the Waynesboro Police Department posted. “We would like to serve him a criminal charge combo.”

Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying the angry customer. Call the police department at (706)554-8030 with any information.