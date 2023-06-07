EVERGREEN, Colo. (KFOR/Storyful) – A Colorado Parks and Wildlife officer captured on video the moment he freed a furry burglar, who had rummaged through trash, and then broke into a family’s truck to steal a bag of dog food, before locking itself inside.

“Dog food + unlocked truck = bear trapped in your truck,” CPW tweeted.

Video at the top of this story is another reminder to residents in areas where bears roam, to bring in all food from vehicles.

“Bears can smell it and learn how to open doors,” the agency stated.

With one hand, the brave officer is recording the encounter with his phone, while, with the other hand, he gently opens the door and shoos away the bear.

“Get out of here, get, get, get!” The officer yells, as the bear runs off. “Move, go, go, go! Get on, bear! Go!”