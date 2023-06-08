PERTH, Australia (KFOR/Storyful) – A would-be burglar was captured on camera trying to race out of a liquor store with his arms full. However, the female clerk remotely locked the doors and told the man to either hand over the booze or wait for police.

The man, who appeared “defeated,” according to the clerk Kellie Gordon, then begrudgingly placed the alcohol on the counter, as the clerk pressed a release button, allowing the door to open.

Gordon told 10 News First Perth she wasn’t concerned for her safety because the man “didn’t seem aggressive.”

Gordon says the Bottle-O Beechboro, located in a suburb of Perth, Australia, has seen a rash of liquor thefts recently, so the store installed the door-locking mechanism, which employees credit with saving the store thousands of dollars in potentially stolen items.