NEW SOUTH WALES, Australia (Storyful/KFOR) – Zookeepers in Australia face danger every time they give an alligator a dental checkup – a duty, the Zoo says, first requires multiple zookeepers to tackle the alligator.

Head Reptile Keeper Jake Meney at the Australian Reptile Park in New South Wales says in the video, “Performing a health check on a massive adult alligator is no simple task. The process involves keepers wrangling the alligator and restraining them as they check their muscular condition, dental health and overall physical condition. There were a few close calls, but happy to report all alligators and keepers made it through the process safely!”