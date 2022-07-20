WHEAT RIDGE, Colorado (KFOR/Storyful) – Police in Wheat Ridge, Colorado say a wig-wearing man and woman followed a couple as they walked home, all the way to their front door, where a Ring camera captured the man pointing a gun at the homeowners before they slammed the door.

The woman is heard laughing as the two turn to leave. It appears the man might be wearing an ankle monitor.

“If the couple hadn’t immediately gone inside and slammed the door, who knows what may have happened,” the department posted.

Officers say just five minutes later, the same duo is believed to have robbed another man at gunpoint in his driveway as he loaded his car, just a half mile away.

In both July 15th instances, the suspects left each scene in a silver SUV.

Tips can be emailed to the Wheat Ridge Police Department at bwith@ci.wheatridge.co.us.