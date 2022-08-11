EVANSVILLE, Indiana (KFOR/Storyful) – Three people were killed and eleven homes were left uninhabitable when a home in Evansville, Indiana exploded. The blast was captured on a doorbell camera from a homeowner, whose own house was heavily damaged.

The August 11th explosion happened just before 1:00 p.m. The footage shows debris flying outside the home of Madison Struble along North Weinbach Avenue.

“To our family and friends, we cannot thank you all enough for reaching out about the explosion. Luckily, Trevor and I were not home; however, our home is unlivable,” Struble posted. “Our hearts go out to the people across the street who lost their lives from this tragic event.”

While the eleven homes were destroyed, 39 other houses were damaged in the blast. The cause remains under investigation.