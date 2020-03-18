DoorDash waiving commission fees for restaurants during COVID-19 pandemic

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – As restaurants across the globe are being forced to close their seating areas due to the spread of COVID-19, many customers are now turning to delivery options to get a meal.

DoorDash is one of the most popular food delivery options in the United States. Amid the growing concern of novel coronavirus, officials with DoorDash say they are taking steps to help restaurants and employees.

DoorDash announced that it is providing financial assistance to eligible drivers and Caviar courier who are diagnosed with COVID-19. Officials say they are also shipping 1 million sets of free hand sanitizer and gloves to delivery drivers.

The company has also changed the default delivery method to a no-contact option in order to minimize contact between drivers and customers.

As for restaurants, DoorDash says it is working to help restaurants that are remaining open for delivery and pick-up during the outbreak.

Through the end of April, independent restaurants in the United States can sign up for free with DoorDash and Caviar and pay zero commissions for 30 days. Merchants will not be asked to pay anything back.

For all existing DoorDash partners, restaurants will pay no commission fees on pickup orders. The company says it is also providing additional commission reductions for eligible merchants already on DoorDash.

“We also know that many restaurant workers are finding themselves with fewer hours — hours they need to support themselves and their families. So we are creating a priority access program to help these workers sign up as Dashers and begin making deliveries safely, enabling them to meet their financial needs until their jobs return to normal,” the company said.

DoorDash is also partnering with United Way Worldwide to deliver groceries to communities who are at-risk for COVID-19.