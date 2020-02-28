Dow falls another 1,000 points as coronavirus fears mount

(CNN) — US stocks tumbled once again on Friday, as coronavirus fears continue to mount. Equities are on track for their worst week since the financial crisis.

Stocks opened sharply lower and extended their losses in the first hour of trading.

The Dow fell nearly 1,086 points at its low-point. It was most recently down 980 points, or 3.8% — its seventh-straight day in the red. The index dropped 3,226 points in the first four days of the week, including its worst one-day point drop in history on Thursday. On a percentage basis, Thursday’s 4.4% slump was the worst performance since February 2018.

The S&P 500, the broadest measure of the stock market, was down 3.8%, while the Nasdaq Composite fell 3.2%.

Market participants are watching closely whether stocks will again end the day sharply lower. If investors are willing to hold their positions over the weekend, it could imply more fear and further selloffs next week.

All three stock benchmarks are on track for their worst week since October 2008.

The Federal Reserve is in focus on Friday, after expectations for an interest rate cut at the March 18 meeting spiked to 100%, according to the CME FedWatch Tool. Some market participants — 34% — even expect a half percentage point cut.

That said, various Fed officials have so far said rate cuts are not yet necessary.

“Further policy rate cuts are a possibility if a global pandemic actually develops with health effects approaching the scale of ordinary influenza, but this is not the baseline case at this time,” said St. Louis Fed President James Bullard in a speech Friday.

As the novel coronavirus continues to spread around the world, countries are scrambling to respond. Economists and investors are concerned about the outbreak’s impact on economic growth and corporate earnings. Various American multinational companies, including Apple and Microsoft, have warned that they won’t meet their earnings guidance because of disruptions from the virus.