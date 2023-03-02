OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Dozens of animals with Oklahoma City Animal Welfare are hoping for a little luck before St. Patrick’s Day.

Bubba Oklahoma City Animal Welfare

Buster Oklahoma City Animal Welfare

Dakota Oklahoma City Animal Welfare

Dallas Oklahoma City Animal Welfare

Dave Oklahoma City Animal Welfare

Gabby Oklahoma City Animal Welfare

Ginger Oklahoma City Animal Welfare

Hannah Oklahoma City Animal Welfare

Hug Monster Oklahoma City Animal Welfare

Jaxson Oklahoma City Animal Welfare

Lincoln Oklahoma City Animal Welfare

Nicholas Oklahoma City Animal Welfare

Orion Oklahoma City Animal Welfare

Owen Oklahoma City Animal Welfare

Patrick Oklahoma City Animal Welfare

Peanut Oklahoma City Animal Welfare

Penny Oklahoma City Animal Welfare

Shasta Oklahoma City Animal Welfare

Tasha Oklahoma City Animal Welfare

Abe Oklahoma City Animal Welfare

Bear Oklahoma City Animal Welfare

Bella Oklahoma City Animal Welfare

Buddy Oklahoma City Animal Welfare

Candence Oklahoma City Animal Welfare

Elvis Oklahoma City Animal Welfare

Frankie Oklahoma City Animal Welfare

Fritz Oklahoma City Animal Welfare

Jimmy Oklahoma City Animal Welfare

Lola Oklahoma City Animal Welfare

Niki Oklahoma City Animal Welfare

Sirius Oklahoma City Animal Welfare

Walden Oklahoma City Animal Welfare

Bryan Oklahoma City Animal Welfare

Bailey Oklahoma City Animal Welfare

Beetle Oklahoma City Animal Welfare

Charlie Oklahoma City Animal Welfare

Gordi Oklahoma City Animal Welfare

Spike Oklahoma City Animal Welfare

Tipper Oklahoma City Animal Welfare

The shelter is hosting an adoption event at Britton Feed & Seed, located at 708 W. Britton Rd., on March 4 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

All adoptable dogs are spayed or neutered, microchipped and up-to-date on appropriate vaccinations.

Oklahoma City Animal Welfare is located at 2811 S.E. 29th St. in Oklahoma City.

It is open for adoptions and lost & found pets from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. every day but holidays.

For more information, call (405) 297-3100.