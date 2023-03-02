OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Dozens of animals with Oklahoma City Animal Welfare are hoping for a little luck before St. Patrick’s Day.
The shelter is hosting an adoption event at Britton Feed & Seed, located at 708 W. Britton Rd., on March 4 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
All adoptable dogs are spayed or neutered, microchipped and up-to-date on appropriate vaccinations.
Oklahoma City Animal Welfare is located at 2811 S.E. 29th St. in Oklahoma City.
It is open for adoptions and lost & found pets from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. every day but holidays.
For more information, call (405) 297-3100.