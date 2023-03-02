OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Dozens of animals with Oklahoma City Animal Welfare are hoping for a little luck before St. Patrick’s Day.

  • Bubba Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
  • Buster Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
  • Dakota Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
  • Dallas Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
  • Dave Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
  • Gabby Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
  • Ginger Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
  • Hannah Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
  • Hug Monster Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
  • Jaxson Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
  • Lincoln Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
  • Nicholas Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
  • Orion Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
  • Owen Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
  • Patrick Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
  • Peanut Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
  • Penny Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
  • Shasta Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
  • Tasha Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
  • Abe Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
  • Bear Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
  • Bella Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
  • Buddy Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
  • Candence Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
  • Elvis Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
  • Frankie Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
  • Fritz Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
  • Jimmy Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
  • Lola Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
  • Niki Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
  • Sirius Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
  • Walden Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
  • Bryan Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
  • Bailey Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
  • Beetle Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
  • Charlie Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
  • Gordi Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
  • Spike Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
  • Tipper Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
The shelter is hosting an adoption event at Britton Feed & Seed, located at 708 W. Britton Rd., on March 4 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

All adoptable dogs are spayed or neutered, microchipped and up-to-date on appropriate vaccinations.

Oklahoma City Animal Welfare is located at 2811 S.E. 29th St. in Oklahoma City.

It is open for adoptions and lost & found pets from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. every day but holidays.

For more information, call (405) 297-3100.