DPS launches online renewals for commercial driver licenses, extends expiration dates

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Oklahoma Department of Public Safety is now offering online renewals for Commercial Driver Licenses (CDLs) and Commercial Learner Permits (CLPs).

“DPS has always been committed to offering online services for our customers, but the response to the COVID-19 pandemic has increased efforts to encourage residents to stay in their homes and slow the spread of the virus.”

Back in March, DPS launched online renewals and replacements for Class D driver licenses and identification cards. Now, that service is expanded to included CDLs and CLPs.

The expiration date for CDLs and CLPs has also been extended until September 30, 2020.

This applies to any driver whose CDL or CLP expired on or after March 1, 2020.

The 14-day wait period to take the skills test when obtaining a CDL is also waived until September 30, 2020.

Medical certifications are also valid until September 30, 2020 as long as they were not expired prior to March 1, 2020.

Customers can complete the application by going to www.ok.gov/dps and clicking on “Online Services.”

Customers choosing online renewal will have the option to pay online by credit card or click “pay later” to mail a check. The new driver license or identification card will then be sent to the customer by mail.

There is a small service fee to be able to do this online. Class A and B CDL renewal is $59.41. Class C CDL renewal is $49.51. Replacement for Class A, B and C CDL is $26.65. Those prices include the renewal fee, convenience fee and postage.

DPS offices continue to accept walk-ins except at the Edmond location at 28 East Main Street which is open for appointments only. They do continue to require customers to wear a mask inside the facilities.

