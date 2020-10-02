DPS temporarily closes Chickasha, Lawton offices after employees exposed to COVID-19

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Department of Public Safety officials say they have temporarily closed the Chickasha and Lawton Driver License offices because of employee exposure to COVID-19.

In addition, Commercial Driver License testing in Chickasha, Lawton and Oklahoma City has been suspended until further notice due to exposure there as well.

At this time, affected offices are expected to reopen on October 15.

There are several options for Oklahomans needing services in these areas. Anyone needing a renewal or replacement of a Class D license, Commercial Driver License or Identification Card can take care of this online at my.ok.gov. They can also visit ok.gov/dps and click on “Online Services.”

Customers who need to visit a DPS location can go to ok.gov/dps to schedule an appointment or to check and see which locations are accepting walk-ins for the day.

Another option for driver license and identification card renewal is to visit a tag agency. All tag agencies are independently owned and operated. DPS suggests calling ahead to determine their hours and availability.

“DPS realizes this an inconvenience to customers but the health and safety of our employees and the public must take precedence.”