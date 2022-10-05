PETERSBURG, Florida (KFOR/Storyful) – Authorities have released helicopter video showing three juveniles drive off with a stolen car, then crash when the driver loses control, killing one of the teens and leaving the remaining two with critical injuries.

The Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office was responding to an unrelated burglary call on October 2nd in St. Petersburg when the helicopter pilot saw three juveniles searching for unlocked vehicles, before they entered the 2016 silver Maserati. The keys were reportedly also inside the vehicle.

The pilot repeatedly said the car was “blacked out,” as it appeared to have the headlights turned off.

Deputies initially began a pursuit, but when speeds reached over 100 miles per hour, they backed off.

Officials say the driver, Keondrick Lang, 16, was going 123 miles per hour when he lost control and hit a curb, causing the vehicle to violently flip.

A passenger, Mario Bonilla, 15, was killed instantly. Malachi Daniels, 16, also a passenger, received critical injuries, while Lang suffered life-threatening injuries.

Photo courtesy: Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities released pictures of some of the evidence they found at the scene, which include a firearm and a black ski mask.

Black ski mask found at the scene. Photo courtesy: Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office.

Firearm found at the scene. Photo courtesy: Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office.