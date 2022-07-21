NORTH CHARLESTON, South Carolina (KFOR/Storyful) – An off-duty police officer came upon a crash site with a woman trapped inside a burning car. Two views of her dramatic rescue were captured on camera.

Mount Pleasant Police Officer Doug Richards was driving home on Interstate 26 after his shift around 1:30 a.m. in North Charleston, South Carolina, and was in the right place at just the right time to save a woman whose foot was pinned inside her burning vehicle.

“Please help me! I don’t want to die,” the woman pleaded to Officer Richards. “It’s okay, sweetheart. I got you, okay?” he calmly replied.

Not only did Officer Richards free the woman, he also extinguished the fire. A passerby helped him carry the woman to safety.

“Officer Richards remained calm during the chaotic situation, put out the fire, and reassured the driver as he got her out of the car,” MPPD said.

Dash and body camera footage are combined above, showing two different angles of the May 26th rescue.