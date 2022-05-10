AUSTIN, Texas (Storyful/KFOR) – Police in Austin, Texas say the driver of a Lexus randomly flipped off a woman driving a pickup, then raced across several lanes of traffic, slamming into her, before taking off. The woman received serious injuries during the crash.

Her vehicle crashed into some concrete barricades, nearly toppling over them. She was hospitalized but police have not released her exact injuries.

Police say the woman was “targeted randomly” in the March 23rd assault on the North Mopac Expressway at Route 183.

So far, the driver of the Lexus has not been found. Police say the vehicle is a white Lexus IS 300, manufactured between 2016 – 2020.

Police are offering a $1,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest. Tips can be called into Austin’s Crime Stoppers division at (512)472-TIPS. Callers can remain anonymous.