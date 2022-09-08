PROVIDENCE, Rhode Island (KFOR/Storyful) – Record rainfall in Providence, Rhode Island caused the roof of a commercial building to cave in, at the exact moment that owner Jerry Batista was inside recording video. “Oh, my goodness!” Batista said repeatedly.

Video at the top of this story shows Batista running through the building on Labor Day when a large crash is heard, dust filled the air, and the lights went dim.

“We heard the cracks from that side of the building when I started recording and then, sure enough, the whole roof collapsed,” Batista posted on Instagram.

“The last thing I felt was water, like, around my legs,” Batista told the media. “There must’ve been a lake on top of that thing.”

Batista had been renovating the building with his father, but he says the collapse will set him back for years. Four other tenants will also have to relocate their businesses.

“We’re thankful no one was injured,” Batista told NBC Boston. “Because of Labor Day, nobody was working, nobody was at school, nobody was on the street. We’re thanking God in this circumstance, because this could have been much, much worse,” he said.