WARREN, Ohio (KFOR/Storyful) – Bodycam video shows police in Warren, Ohio having no choice but to chase after a fleeing suspect as he entered a daycare. Children inside are heard crying as officers unsuccessfully tried to tase the man, after he jumped into a contained area for toddlers.

“As Officers pursued after the suspect, the suspect forced his way through a rear door of the daycare center as an employee walking back into the daycare center was attempting to shut the door,” the Warren Police Department posted on Facebook. “Officers followed after the suspect and as they entered the same doorway, the suspect raised his hand towards the officers and threatened to ‘shoot’ them.”

“You gonna point your finger at me?” one officer yells at the suspect, Lamar Mitchell, 39, after he was cuffed.

“Don’t yell at me!” Mitchell replied.

Shocked staff members inside Precious Times Child Care and Preschool scooped up the crying children and carried them away from the area.

Thankfully, the children were not injured, just startled by the shouting.

It all began when an officer tried to conduct a traffic stop after noticing Mitchell, who was wanted for felony assault. Police say he refused to pull over and eventually crashed into a car near the day care, then ran inside to try to escape.

According to local media, in addition to the original felony assault, Mitchell faces13 charges, including aggravated burglary, failure to comply, multiple counts of aggravated menacing, and traffic offenses.