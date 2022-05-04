OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Oklahoma City Zoo is welcoming a world renowned African Painted Dog conservationist, and is inviting the public to throw one back with a fundraiser called “Pints for Pups.”

The Zoo is teaming up with Fassler Hall on May 6th. Ten percent of all food and beverage purchases will go to Painted Dog Research Trust, founded by Dr. Greg Rasmussem.

Photo provided by Logan S./OKC Zoo

Dr. Rasmussen has studied painted dogs in Zimbabwe for more than 30 years, one of the longest studies of the species. It is estimated there are just about 5,000 African painted dogs remaining in the wild.

“Delivering this urgent message in person allows me to reestablish strategic relationships, inspire activism and support, and educate the public about this extraordinary, persecuted species that I have devoted my life to studying and protecting,” Dr. Greg Rasmussem told the OKC Zoo. “They are running out of time and we need to act now.”

Rasmussen will be present at the May 6th Pints for Pups event from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. to speak about his lifelong conservation endeavors to keep African painted dogs from extinction. Fassler Hall is located at 421 NW 10th Street in Oklahoma City.

Photo provided by: Mandy T./OKC Zoo

As part of his three-month North American awareness tour, Rasmussem has chosen just more than 20 venues across the U.S., including the OKC Zoo, to promote awareness of the endangered African painted dog. While at the Zoo, Rasmussen will update the Zoo’s staff, speaking about the current state of the painted dog population, the greatest threats to their survival, and PDRT’s efforts to save the species.

The Zoo says the public is invited to attend any of Dr. Rasmussem’s scheduled tour events, and can register here.

Photo provided by: Andrea Johnson/OKC Zoo