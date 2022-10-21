CHICAGO, Ill. (KFOR/Storyful) – Dash cam video from an ambulance captured a drive-by shooting in Chicago, Illinois, as well as video of the medics ducking for cover.

The EMT team then raced to help a man on a bicycle who fell during the shooting. Fortunately, he was not injured and fell intentionally to avoid the bullets.

Medical Express Ambulance Service officials say at least five shots were fired in the ambulance’s direction.

Police are investigating. Information was not released concerning a motive or whether anyone or anything was struck by the bullets.