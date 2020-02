Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City police arrested at least one person on Wednesday after a police pursuit ended in a crash near a crowd gathered for the Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl parade, according to WDAF.

The incident happened around 8:20 a.m. at 20th and Pershing.

Officers used a PIT maneuver to stop the suspect's vehicle, police said in a tweet.

A Clay County deputy assisting along the parade route threw stop sticks & successfully deflated 2 tires on the suspect vehicle during the chase. We’re glad nobody was injured. Enjoy the #chiefsparade! — Clay County Sheriff (@SheriffClayCo) February 5, 2020

Kansas City mayor tells @fox4kc driver is believed to have been impaired. He was looking to go on a "joy ride." — Austin Kellerman (@AustinKellerman) February 5, 2020

Police pursuit on parade route. Officers have PIT maneuvered vehicle on Pershing between Main and Grand. #chiefsparade — Kansas City Police (@kcpolice) February 5, 2020

As far as we can tell, there are no injuries. Great work by our officers! — Kansas City Police (@kcpolice) February 5, 2020