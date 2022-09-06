MADRID, Spain (KFOR/Storyful) – A driver, who police say tested positive for cocaine, was arrested after wedging a stolen Mazda on the stairs of a transit station in Madrid, Spain.

Emergencias Madrid says crews latched cables to the car to free the stuck vehicle. The sound of breaking car parts is heard on the video at the top of this story.

The driver, 36, was taken to a local hospital to be checked out and was later released. No one else was injured.

Madrid firefighters called the removal process “laborious.”

Police say the alleged thief stole the vehicle from a nearby parking lot after the owner left the keys in the ignition. A colleague of the car’s owner tried to pursue the suspect, which led to the erratic driving.