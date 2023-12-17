A driver was taken into custody Sunday afternoon after allegedly running a stop sign, crashing into vehicles that killed one person and sent several others to the hospital.

Oklahoma City Police said the crash happened after 2 p.m. near North Jordan Avenue and Northeast 23rd Street.

Officials confirmed that one person died as a result of the crash and that three to four others were injured.

The driver of a truck was taken into custody police said.