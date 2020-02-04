Driver in Monday’s auto-ped had son killed in car wreck Sunday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MOORE, Okla. (KFOR) - Tragedy strikes twice in two days, less than a mile apart.

On Sunday, Cody Townsend was killed in a car wreck involving three other cars near Buck Thomas Park.

Authorities originally believed this to be a hit-and-run, but now say Cody rear-ended a vehicle so violently that the driver of that vehicle may have blacked out and left the scene without realizing what had happened.

Then, on Monday afternoon, Cody's father, Max Townsend drove his vehicle onto a sidewalk near Moore High School, hitting several student-athletes, cars, and a mailbox.

It is unclear at this time if Sunday's events were a motivation for today, but police say they do suspect Max Townsend was under the influence when the incident occurred.