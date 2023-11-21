GAYLORD, Michigan (KFOR/Storyful) — A “belligerent” 57-year-old woman was just arrested in Gaylord, Michigan, after her unoccupied car narrowly missed a state trooper’s vehicle, then crashed into an SUV parked at a gas station pump.

That trooper was responding to a call from a witness who claimed the woman told them that she had just been involved in a crash. When the witness called 911 to report the crash, troopers say the woman became “belligerent,” and hopped out of her running vehicle.

According to Michigan State Police, “The trooper spoke with the woman and noticed she emitted a strong odor of intoxicants, had blood shot watery eyes, and had slurred speech. She had difficulty maintaining her balance, refused to listen to the trooper, and attempted to walk away.”

The trooper arrested the woman for driving while intoxicated, and resisting and obstructing police.