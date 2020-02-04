Drivers encouraged to plan ahead for Canadian County construction

CANADIAN COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – Drivers in Canadian County should prepare for a series of big changes in the coming weeks.

Officials say eastbound and westbound SH-66 will be narrowed to one lane in each direction at Banner Rd. by 4 p.m. on Feb. 19 for an interim four-way stop.

By Feb. 19, motorists traveling along Banner Rd. will be required to stop on SH-66 at the intersection once the four-way stop goes into effect.

Crews say SH-66 will be narrowed to one lane in each direction at Banner Rd. through 2020.

Drivers are encouraged to plan ahead and expect delays as traffic adjusts to the new configuration.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The construction project comes as a welcome change for many nearby residents, who have complained about how dangerous the current intersection is for drivers.

Related Content Canadian County residents sound off about ‘dangerous’ intersection