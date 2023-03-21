OFF THE COAST OF CULLERA, Spain (KFOR/Storyful) – A 40-ton fin whale with a severely deformed spine was spotted swimming off the coast of Cullera, Spain.

Oceanografic Valencia is a local aquarium which, along with Spain’s Guardia Civil, responded to a call from someone who believed, due to its appearance, that the whale may have been tangled in nets.

Responders did not find any nets, but instead believe the 55-foot male whale suffers from scoliosis, “a serious deviation” in its spine, possibly shortening its length.

The length of an average male fin whale spans 75 to 85 feet.

Guardia Civil captured the drone video, and stated that shortly after its examination, the whale swam back out to sea.