DRONE VIDEO: High waters at Fish River after Hurricane Sally

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) -- Money transfer apps like Venmo, Zelle and Cash App have been growing in popularity during the pandemic, and scammers have found a way to use at least one of them to con you out of your cash.

Cash App, a peer-to-peer payment app developed by Square, lets you send and receive money instantly. About 30 million people use the app, which is valued at more than $40 billion.