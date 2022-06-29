OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – It was a close race between two Republican candidates for Oklahoma Attorney General.

Gentner Drummond was challenging current Oklahoma Attorney General John O’Connor in the race.

O’Connor was Republican Gov. Kevin Stitt’s hand-picked successor after former Attorney General Mike Hunter resigned last year.

Drummond is a former fighter pilot who served eight years in the military before getting his law degree from Georgetown University and returning to Oklahoma.

As the votes poured in, it became clear that it wasn’t going to be an easy win for either candidate.

With all the precincts reporting, Drummond received 180,338 votes compared to O’Connor’s 174,125.

“I ran for attorney general because I believe in the State of Oklahoma. And I believe it deserves at least one public servant who answers only to the people, not to the special interest groups and the politicians,” said Drummond on Tuesday night. “I ran for attorney general because I did, and will, uphold the rule of law, will defend your rights, and protect Oklahoma from insiders and outsiders.”

Drummond will face Libertarian Lynda Steele in November.