DERBYSHIRE, England (KFOR/Storyful) – Police in Derbyshire, England have released dramatic video in which a drunk woman, three times over the legal limit, flipped her vehicle after swerving, losing control, and plowing into a box truck.

On September 3rd, police released the video as part of a campaign to cut down on drinking and driving.

Since the crash in June of 2021, the woman, 39, has since been convicted and ordered to serve 8 weeks in jail. Her license is suspended for five years, and she was also placed on an 8-week curfew and ordered to pay court costs and fines.

Incredibly, the driver survived the crash with only a grazed knee and some pain from the seatbelt.