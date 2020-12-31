Dunkin’ introduces ‘Extra Charged Coffee’ with 20% more caffeine

News

by: Melanie DaSilva and Nexstar Media Wire

Posted: / Updated:

(WPRI) — If you need an extra boost heading into 2021, Dunkin’ has you covered.

The Massachusetts-based chain has launched the “Extra Charged Coffee” which has a green coffee extract that provides 20% more caffeine.

“Let’s be honest, many of our plans and goals for 2020 got derailed,” Dunkin wrote in a blog post. “As we head into 2021, we could all use a little something extra to help us tackle our to-dos.”

Available hot or cold, a medium Extra Charged Coffee is now available at participating Dunkin’ locations for only $2 through Jan. 26.

“Some of our guests told us they were looking for a little extra caffeine boost from their favorite coffee drinks,” the blog post read. “But, adding an espresso shot actually changes the flavor profile of the coffee. So, we brewed up a new innovation, Extra Charged Coffee, to give guests the benefit of additional caffeine without altering the taste of the high-quality Dunkin’ Hot and Iced Coffee that they know and love.”

Share this story

Latest News

More News

National News

More National

Washington D.C.

More Washington DC

Your Local Election HQ

More Your Local Election HQ
New Year's Day! The countdown is ON!
January 01 2021 12:00 am

Don't Miss

Latest News

More News

Popular

KFOR Podcasts

More Podcasts

Follow @KFOR on Twitter