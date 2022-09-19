YULI, Taiwan (KFOR/Storyful) – Dramatic video shows the rescue of two of the four trapped people, including a child, from under the rubble of a collapsed 7-11 store after a 6.8 earthquake hit Taiwan.

The rescue happened in Yuli, Taiwan on September 18th. The earthquake had a depth of 4.3 miles, and several aftershocks also rattled villages.

Authorities did not release the conditions of the four people who were rescued in the video at the top of this story.

Seventeen others were injured in the worst-affected area in Hualien County, located in the southeastern coastal region of the island.