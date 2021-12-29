Edmond chooses new youth sports group after previous association terminated over controversial hire

EDMOND, Okla. (KFOR) — During a special session council meeting this week, the Edmond City Council approved a 1-year contract with the Edmond Youth Sports Association (EYSA) to manage youth baseball and softball programs for 2022.

This replaces the former association, All Sports Edmond Incorporated (EASI), which was terminated by the city in October. The contract wasn’t set to end until December of 2022.

Levi Clark, who had filled in the head umpire spot at a weekend baseball tournament, was arrested last year for first-degree rape and engaging in sexual communication with a minor.

However, Clark has not been formally charged in the case. A representative with the Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office told KFOR that they’re “not sure where the investigation stands in the [2020] accusation.”

Edmond parents told KFOR that they were enraged that a local sports league would allow a man arrested in the past for sex crimes to be involved in the youth program.

The aforementioned bond initially included a condition that Clark couldn’t have any unsupervised contact with any minor children, which included family members.

“We need to start fresh…As I’ve talked to staff and I’ve talked to EASI, I’ve talked to parents, our requirement has changed. There is a certain level of youth sports quality that we have to have in this town,” said Edmond Mayor Darrell Davis.

EYSA was selected from 13 applicants to the Request for Qualifications (RFQ) issued in October 2021 for the management of youth baseball and softball programs.

Registration for leagues is now available online at www.edmondyouthsports.com.