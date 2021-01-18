Edmond church posts on social media saying “Trump supporters (i.e. Christians and other conservatives)” are being censored; OK Conference of Churches disagrees

EDMOND, Okla. (KFOR) – An Edmond church posted on Facebook Saturday comparing the American Revolution to today’s events after a mob stormed the U.S. Capitol and saying that “Trump supporters (i.e. Christians and other conservatives)” are being censored.

The picture is a painting titled “Lexington Common, 19th of April 1775” and is by Don Troiani.

It was posted on January 16, just 10 days after a mob stormed the U.S. Capitol.

The Oklahoma Conference of Churches said they don’t agree with the statement.

“What we’re seeing right now is indicative of why so many people have chosen to leave the faith,” said Shannon Fleck. Executive Director for the Oklahoma Conference of Churches.

The Facebook post makes many claims that the “Trump supporters (i.e. Christians and other conservatives)” are being censored. Also, that this is “putting them on no fly lists for life, causing them to be unable to do business and purchase certain goods etc.”

“By no means are Christians being discriminated against,” Fleck said. “I would encourage taking Christian persecution out of the equation. The persecution we are seeing is because of terrorist acts.

KFOR reached out to the church for comment and received a response saying our message would be passed along. After a few hours with no phone call, KFOR was told their offices were closed on Mondays and to “have a nice afternoon and evening.” We also reached out to their pastor Dan Fisher on Facebook but received no response.

“When people are fearful and they’re terrified and they are told who to be afraid of, then that sells and that’s something that keeps churches alive,” Fleck said.

The post uses a comparison to the American Revolution and today’s events, after a mob stormed the U.S. Capitol resulting in many arrests. In it they claim people are being “banned from public life just for being Christians and conservatives?” and “where does my pacifism stop and my patriotism begin?”

“Christianity is not equal to the United States of America,” Fleck said. “You can be a patriot and you can be a pacifist and a Christian.”

Fleck said that other churches in the conference and beyond are spreading their own messages.

“Hate and fear die, and truth and love prevail in the long run,” she said. “But we’re going to have to fight for truth and love and be active against hate and fear.”

Fleck added that she has no control over what local congregations do or say and says that they have launched their own initiative called “no hate in the heartland.”