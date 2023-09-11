EDMOND, Okla. (KFOR) – The Edmond City Council on Monday night voted 4-1 approving a series of water rate increases to the City’s water and wastewater systems.

According to city officials, the changes will help cover the cost of more than $350 million in water system improvements, including the on-going water plant expansion and waterline replacements, as well as more than $50 million in wastewater system improvements.

A study conducted in 2017 identified the need for a readjustment of water rates. The current rates for water and wastewater services were adopted in 2019, with a base charge of $16.05 for water and a base charge of $5.28 for wastewater.

Under the plan approved by Council, the water rate plan for residential customers establishes a base charge of $16.86 effective this November, then increases to $17.36 in November 2024, $17.88 in November 2025 and $18.42 in November 2026.

The usage charge per 1,000 gallons up to 10,000 gallons also will increase annually from $7.95 to $8.35 this November, to $8.60 in November 2024, $8.86 in November 2025, and $9.12 in November 2026. The use charge for 10,001 to 20,000 gallons will increase from $9.19 to $9.65 this November, $9.94 in November 2024, $10.24 November 2025, and $10.54 November 2026. The use charge for more than 20,000 gallons will increase from $11.48 to $12.05 this November, $12.42 November 224, $12.79 November 2025, and $13.17 November 2026.

The plan also calls for increases in all nonresidential rates.

Resident can expect the new residential wastewater rate plan base charge increase from $22.01 to $22.67 beginning in November, $23.12 November 2024, $23.99 November 2025, and $24.06 November 2026.

The usage charge per 1,000 gallons will increase annually from $5.28 to $5.44 this November, $5.55 November 2024, $5.66 November 2025, and $5.77 November 2026.

A breakdown of the rates and the rates for the City of Edmond utilities can be found online at www.EdmondOK.gov/663/Utility-Rates.